Watch the Live Stream of the Die De Los Muertos Parade!

Dia De Los Muertos

Dia De Los Muertos is a time when families and loved ones come together to celebrate the lives of friends and relatives that are no longer with them. This unique holiday is full of rich culture, festivity's and tradition. Houstonians can participate in this celebration and honor their departed loved ones with Dia de Los Muertos Parades in Houston. ABC13 and AARP Houston are proud to bring you Live Streaming of two amazing parades in our community: "2022 Houston Dia De Los Muertos" and "Magnolia Park Dia De Los Muertos".

Watch The Live Stream Saturday, October 29 at 10AM on ABC13.com

Since its inception, the celebration has evolved and thrived-from 300 attendees its first year to over 7,000 attendees in 2021. Magnolia Park Día de los Muertos is unique among Houston's large festivals, as it has always been free and organized by the community. Enjoy the festival from 10am-5pm at Hidalgo Park. Learn More

Watch The Live Stream Saturday, November 5 at 7PM on ABC13.com

The 2nd Annual Houston Dia de los Muertos parade is an exciting tradition for the City of Houston.This historic parade will begin and end at Sam Houston Park, from 7-8pm. You can join the fun with live music, beautiful procession, delicious concessions, fun arts & crafts, and so much more from 2-10pm! Learn More