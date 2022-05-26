Harris County Medical Examiner looking to find family of man whose body was found in NW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Medical Examiner's Office is asking for help in finding the family of a man whose body was found in an abandoned building in April.The skeletal remains of Randall David Craig, 59, were found on April 22 in the 8700 block of West Tidwell Road in northwest Houston.At the time of the discovery, investigators said they believed the body had been in the building a long time.On May 10, Houston police shared a release identifying the body as that of Craig.An initial observation at the scene indicated that Craig had been living in the abandoned building as there were paper bags, bottles, a candle, a mattress and other personal items found. Craig's cause of death has yet to be determined.Since his body was identified, the medical examiner shared it needs help locating his family.Anyone with information is urged to contact the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML 22-1735.