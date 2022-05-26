human remains found

Harris County Medical Examiner looking to find family of man whose body was found in NW Houston

EMBED <>More Videos

Skeletal remains found inside abandoned building in NW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Medical Examiner's Office is asking for help in finding the family of a man whose body was found in an abandoned building in April.

The video above is from a previous report.

The skeletal remains of Randall David Craig, 59, were found on April 22 in the 8700 block of West Tidwell Road in northwest Houston.

At the time of the discovery, investigators said they believed the body had been in the building a long time.

On May 10, Houston police shared a release identifying the body as that of Craig.

An initial observation at the scene indicated that Craig had been living in the abandoned building as there were paper bags, bottles, a candle, a mattress and other personal items found. Craig's cause of death has yet to be determined.

Since his body was identified, the medical examiner shared it needs help locating his family.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML 22-1735.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhuman remains foundinvestigationbody founddeath investigation
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HUMAN REMAINS FOUND
Police have no leads on skeletal remains found nearly 6 months ago
Mother of teen who went missing on spring break in 2009 speaks out
Skeletal remains found under floorboards by home remodelers, HPD says
Human remains found confirmed to be Spring woman missing for 1 year
TOP STORIES
19 kids, 2 teachers killed in TX school shooting; gunman's mom speaks
HPD investigating homicide scene in northwest Houston
City of Houston prepares for NRA convention and protests
Surgeon describes assault weapons' extreme trauma to kids' bodies
Uvalde victims latest: Slain teacher's husband dies of heart attack
Uvalde man says his daughter was killed trying to call 911 on shooter
Man killed during wild scene at SW Houston gas station
Show More
Senate GOP blocks domestic terrorism bill and gun policy debate
'Goodfellas' and 'Field of Dreams' actor Ray Liotta dies at 67
Timeline breaks down Uvalde shooter's movements day of massacre
Man shot by officer during alleged suicide attempt charged, HPD says
Jimmy Kimmel delivers emotional plea for stronger gun-safety laws
More TOP STORIES News