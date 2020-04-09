Coronavirus

Houston city leaders pause for moment of silence during crisis

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With the city of Houston already experiencing at least a dozen deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Sylvester Turner and other community leaders paused at noon Thursday for a moment of silence to remember those who died and to lift up those who are battling the virus.

With a little over 2,100 patients, Harris County, which includes Houston, holds the most coronavirus cases in Texas. The state's health department has counted 9,353 cases, so far.

In terms of Thursday's moment of silence, Turner acknowledged the religious aspects during the public health crisis.

"Father, we pray that you will heal our land," said Turner. "From Houston to Harris County, from Harris County to Texas, from Texas to the United States and all over the globe, we come asking that you will heal our land."

Just the day before, Turner and other Christian leaders in the area urged parishioners to worship at home and attend services electronically.

Pres. Trump has also called for an interfaith Day of Prayer on Thursday, calling on Jewish and Christian believers to give hope to those who are battling illness.

