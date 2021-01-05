The Bachelor host Chris Harrison swaps Hollywood for Austin

The cavalcade of celebrities relocating to Austin continues. This time, it's the longtime host of ABC's The Bachelor and The Bachelorette reality dating shows.The New York Post's Page Six reported Dec. 29 that TV host Chris Harrison is building a home in West Austin's high-end Barton Creek area for himself and his girlfriend, Entertainment Tonight host Lauren Zima. Many of the homes in the Barton Creek area sell for well over $1 million.Why Austin (or at least Texas)? Here's one clue: His son, Joshua Harrison, attends Texas Christian University, roughly 190 miles north of Austin. On top of that, the senior Harrison is a Dallas native and an investor in Dallas' Steam Theory Brewing Co., and his mom is Dallas real estate agent Mary Beth Harrison.