Video shows suspect pop off shots shortly after robbing woman of her tax refund money in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for a man accused of taking a woman's tax return money and then shooting at her in a hotel in southeast Houston.The incident happened at 12:30 p.m. on March 27 at the 9000 block of Airport Boulevard. At the time, the woman said she was staying at a hotel.She told police she had recently met a man she only knew as "Junior," who went to her hotel room. The woman said she had recently cashed her tax refund, and Junior asked if he could borrow $200, which she agreed to, according to police.Once in her room, Junior pulled out a handgun and demanded all of her refund money. He then took her money and as he was leaving, he turned around and fired several gunshots, police said.Surveillance video from the scene captured the moment the suspect went into the woman's room, and when he went back out and began firing at her door as he walked down the stairs.He then fled the scene to an unknown location.Police described the suspect as a Black man, who goes by Junior. He's said to be 28 to 35 years old. He was wearing a dark-colored jacket and shorts and was armed with a handgun.Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).