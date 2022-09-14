Woman allegedly shot ex-boyfriend during physical fight in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is accused of shooting her ex-boyfriend to death during an argument in southeast Houston.

On Tuesday at about 4 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 100 block of Winkler Drive.

Officers found a 73-year-old man on the living room floor with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect told officers she had a previous relationship with the man. That day, he went into her home and they got into a physical fight. In fear for her safety, the woman said she grabbed a gun and shot her ex-boyfriend.

The name of the victim or the suspect was not immediately released.

The case was presented to the Harris County District Attorney's Office, who determined it would be presented to a grand jury for review.