HPD arrives with shields and crowbars as woman's killing investigated

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman rushed from a north Houston apartment complex to the hospital has died, and police are looking into it as a homicide.Police received calls of an incident in the area of Rosamond and Northline, just near I-45 North Freeway, at about 1 p.m. Friday.There was a heavy police presence at the La Casita Apartments.Eyewitness News spotted at least two people being detained by police, one of them in handcuffs.As an ABC13 crew arrived on scene, they saw police officers pull up with shields and crowbars before detaining one of the two people.Police have yet to disclose details of the incident.