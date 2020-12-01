Deadly shooting under investigation in west Houston

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=8104130" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13 has learned that not only are the five people shot in a domestic shooting in west Houston are all related, one of the victims was an active member of her community.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are responding to a deadly shooting in the Briar Forest neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.Police confirmed they are investigating a homicide in the 10300 block of Briar Forest, just near the Sam Houston Tollway, in west Houston.It's too early to tell what exactly happened, who was shot or whether anyone was arrested.An investigation is underway.The scene is just a mile-and-a-half away from a deadly shooting that happened almost two weeks ago involving a family.Police said a man shot and killed two family members before turning a gun on himself.