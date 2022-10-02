Man shot in the chest after argument ensued at METRO stop in west Houston area, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is in the hospital after an argument led to him being shot at a METRO stop in west Houston Saturday night, according to police.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

Houston Police Department officers said at about 9 p.m., they responded to a shooting call on Westheimer Road and Lazy Hollow Drive.

Upon arrival, officers said they found a man shot in the chest. The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition, HPD said.

Authorities said the man, who was shot, was apparently harassing another man during an argument between the two.

Police said, as a result, the other man pulled out a gun and shot him.

No arrests have been made as the investigation is still ongoing.