Man dies after police find him lying on sidewalk while responding to shooting call in W. Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating a deadly shooting after a man was found lying on a sidewalk over the weekend on the west side of the city.

On Saturday at about 9:10 p.m., authorities responded to a shooting at 8605 Westheimer Road near Lazy Hollow Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the sidewalk.

Houston Fire Department paramedics transported the man to Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, where he died.

At this time, police don't know of any witnesses or suspects, but anyone with information is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

An earlier version of this story said that the shooting happened at a METRO bus stop. That was incorrect. HPD says that while the call initially dropped at METRO bus stop, once officers were on scene, they saw that the incident was at another location and not on METRO property.