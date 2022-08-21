2 men shot in northeast Houston home during drive-by shooting, HPD says

Three adults and one baby were inside the home at the time of the shooting, HPD said. Fortunately, the baby was not hurt, but two men were shot and taken to the hospital.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men were shot during a drive-by shooting overnight in northeast Houston on Sunday, police said.

According to the Houston Police Department, an unknown vehicle opened fire on a house off Hoffman Street near Lyons Avenue.

Three adults and a baby were inside the home at the time of the shooting. One man was shot twice and one was shot in the arm. The baby was unharmed, HPD said.

The two men shot were both taken to an area hospital, according to HPD.

Investigators are looking to find surveillance footage of the shooting.