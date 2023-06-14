Trucker stabbed, pistol-whipped by armed robbery suspect in NE Houston, HPD says

Take a good look at the video above. Police are searching for a suspect who they said went into a trucking business, stabbed and pistol-whipped the owner and took off with his wall

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A trucker was working when police said he was robbed at gunpoint in his own business. Now, police are searching for the suspect.

The incident happened on April 11 at about 7:45 p.m. in the 8200 block of Penrod. The victim said he was working inside when the suspect knocked on the door of the trucking business and entered while pointing a handgun at him, police said.

The suspect then hit the victim in the face with the handgun, stabbed him in the stomach with a small knife, and took his wallet, HPD said.

After, the suspect left the scene in an unknown location.

According to police, the suspect is described as a Hispanic man who is 6 feet tall. They said he is medium built, was wearing blue jeans, a gray hoodie, a gray ski mask, and a gray hat.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.