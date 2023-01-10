Child's death in Willowbrook area leads to 2 detained, deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A child's death on Tuesday in the Willowbrook area has led to two people being detained, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office received the case from the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office, which disclosed information about the agency's heavy police presence at 13313 Cutten Road.

"Constables have two suspects detained at this time in reference to a death investigation," Constable Mark Herman tweeted.

The sheriff's office could not offer any additional details other than deputies got the juvenile death call at 12:51 p.m.

