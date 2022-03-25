teen shot

HPD releases surveillance photos of suspects wanted in drive-by shooting of 16-year-old

2 teens shot at in apparent drive-by in north Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Almost three months after a north Houston shooting landed a 16-year-old in the hospital, police have released surveillance photos of the wanted suspects.

The shooting happened at about 11 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2021, in the 8600 block of McGallion Street.

According to officers, two teenage males were walking down the street and one of them, a 16-year-old, was shot in the arm. The teen was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities believe the shooter also shot at a second victim, a 15-year-old, but the victim was not injured.

In the recent update, police said the suspected shooter is described as a Black man wearing a skull cap.

The other two suspects were described only as a young-looking Hispanic man and an unknown man with an orange and black beanie.

Police said the suspects left in a dark-colored, four-door sedan with black rims. The vehicle involved is believed to be a Toyota Camry, which may have been driven by a fourth unknown suspect, police said.



Anyone with information on the identities of the wanted suspects or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
