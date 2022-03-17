teen killed

1 dead and 1 injured in northwest Houston shooting, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A teen is dead following a shooting in northwest Houston Wednesday night, according to police.

The shooting happened at about 6 p.m. in the 2500 block of W. Little York. At the scene, officers found a teen male, who is believed to be 15 or 16 years old, who had been shot at a convenience store.

While investigating the scene, officers found another male, 15 or 16 years of age, with a gunshot wound in front of a home on a street just north of the original scene.

One of the teens was later pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

Police said they are talking to witnesses and reviewing surveillance videos to determine if there were one or more shooters.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonteen shotteen killedshooting
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEEN KILLED
Houston teen shot to death during parade in NOLA, police say
Rally for child victims of gun violence marches through downtown
17-year-old dies from injuries 1 week after Katy park stabbing
Father suffocates son then kills himself in W. Houston, HPD says
TOP STORIES
New video shows Greenway Plaza shooting suspect's arrest
Man accused of shooting supervisor to death, HPD says
Harvey victim finally receives new home years after the storm
Lack of help for Cy-Fair student shows dire state of teacher shortage
Rain returns late Thursday
Houston nonprofit organizations feel impact of higher fuel prices
CA woman loses over $18K via 'Zelle' after scammers pretend to be bank
Show More
City of Galveston considering changes to public bus services
Rare Pokémon Charizard card sells for $336,000
Ride share driver completing ride from Louisiana to Houston missing
All-clear at Hobby after report of possible threat, officials say
Man found shot to death in southeast Houston, HPD says
More TOP STORIES News