Teen with special needs who died in Harris County jail donated his organs

I am deeply grieved by the murder of Fred Harris at the hands of another person held in our jail. His family has my sincere sympathy and commitment that we will work with prosecutors to hold his killer accountable. While Mr. Harris’ death is the subject of multiple ongoing — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 4, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The man who died in a Harris County jail after a fight with his cellmate has donated his organs, according to his family.On Thursday, Fred Harris' family lawyer shared the teen "did his last good deed before passing," and his heart went to a young person in need.The 19-year-old with special needs had his head bashed on the concrete floor, and court records also say he was kicked and stabbed by 25-year-old Michael Ownby.The attack is just one of many reported to the jail, some against offenders and others against guards. Now, the Texas Rangers said they are investigating.Harris' family said the jail is partly to blame for his death because it is understaffed. In the meantime, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez issued the following statement in response:A Harris County Sheriff's Office spokesperson explained they are in the process of interviewing staff and inmates, and that internal affairs and the Office of the Inspector General are working to determine if policies and procedures were followed.