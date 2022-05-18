18-year-old accused of firing shot that killed man with cane in north Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a man with a cane who was killed by a group of teens behind a Walmart in north Houston, police say.Isaiah Henry, 18, was charged with murder for his alleged role in the shooting that happened on May 9.That evening, at about 8:20 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the parking lot of a Walmart in the 7700 block of Fulton Street.At the scene, officers learned that the victim, identified as 49-year-old Anthony Green, had been involved in a fight with a group of teens - two boys and four girls.Nearby surveillance cameras captured the group and Green crossing paths in the driveway to HCC's Northeast Campus. There appeared to be an exchange between the parties.HPD said Green swung his cane at them.At one point, the shooter, who police identified as Henry, pulled out a gun and shot Green. The group then fled toward a bus stop.Green was taken to Memorial Hermann at the Texas Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.Henry was arrested on May 17, after a short foot pursuit. He was found with a loaded weapon in his possession, police said.The remaining five suspects were identified but no charges have been filed against them at this time, police said.The motive behind the shooting remains unknown.