man killed

18-year-old accused of firing shot that killed man with cane in north Houston, HPD says

EMBED <>More Videos

Man with cane shot to death after trying to fend off teens, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a man with a cane who was killed by a group of teens behind a Walmart in north Houston, police say.

The video above is from a previous story.

Isaiah Henry, 18, was charged with murder for his alleged role in the shooting that happened on May 9.

That evening, at about 8:20 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the parking lot of a Walmart in the 7700 block of Fulton Street.

At the scene, officers learned that the victim, identified as 49-year-old Anthony Green, had been involved in a fight with a group of teens - two boys and four girls.

Nearby surveillance cameras captured the group and Green crossing paths in the driveway to HCC's Northeast Campus. There appeared to be an exchange between the parties.

HPD said Green swung his cane at them.

At one point, the shooter, who police identified as Henry, pulled out a gun and shot Green. The group then fled toward a bus stop.

Green was taken to Memorial Hermann at the Texas Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Henry was arrested on May 17, after a short foot pursuit. He was found with a loaded weapon in his possession, police said.

The remaining five suspects were identified but no charges have been filed against them at this time, police said.

The motive behind the shooting remains unknown.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstondeadly shootingfatal shootingshootingman killed
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MAN KILLED
Man shot 2 women before killing himself in Galena Park, deputies say
Corvette owner opens fire on theft suspect who later dies, HPD says
Man found fatally shot in abandoned car in N. Harris Co. parking lot
Man charged in deadly flea market shooting, Harris Co. deputies say
TOP STORIES
Texas has 10 days to fix Harvey plan that gave Houston $0, feds say
New photos released as search for escaped Texas inmate continues
Pattern change brings more rain chances to the forecast
Corvette owner opens fire on theft suspect who later dies, HPD says
Pasadena business owner cleared to open shop as he fights ordinance
Man convicted of raping 86-year-old woman in 2020 gets life in prison
1 dead in shooting outside bowling alley in SW Houston, police say
Show More
'Pharma Bro' Shkreli freed from prison for halfway house
Man shot 2 women before killing himself in Galena Park, deputies say
EquuSearch looking for missing 20-year-old last seen in SE Houston
Inbound East Fwy reopened after 14.5-hour closure spoiled by spools
Harris County sees increase in opioid overdoses
More TOP STORIES News