SWAT scene unfolding in SE Houston home with barricaded man on multiple felony warrants, HPD says

#HouNews pic.twitter.com/MfjSf4i9ge — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 5, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police responded to a call involving a barricaded man with multiple felony warrants in a southeast Houston home.According to authorities, a woman called at about 2 p.m. saying that there was a man in a garage next door to her home with a gun.The Houston Police Department sent out a tweet Tuesday evening stating they were en route to the 5100 block of French Creek Drive with a SWAT and negotiation team.HPD did not confirm if anyone else was inside the residence.