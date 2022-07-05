swat

SWAT scene unfolding in SE Houston home with barricaded man on multiple felony warrants, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police responded to a call involving a barricaded man with multiple felony warrants in a southeast Houston home.

According to authorities, a woman called at about 2 p.m. saying that there was a man in a garage next door to her home with a gun.

The Houston Police Department sent out a tweet Tuesday evening stating they were en route to the 5100 block of French Creek Drive with a SWAT and negotiation team.



HPD did not confirm if anyone else was inside the residence.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for more updates on this story.
