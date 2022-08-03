2 suspects charged in deadly shooting of man outside motel in east Houston in April, police said

Investigators believe the shooting may have stemmed from a fight at a nearby nightclub. They found more than 25 shell casings in the parking lot.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men have been charged, and a third suspect is on the loose in connection to the shooting death of a man in east Houston back in April, police said.

The video above is from a previous report.

Nicholas Alfred, 25, was gunned down on April 20 at a Motel 6 off the East Freeway near Mercury. Alfred was found outside of his hotel room with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The three suspects involved got out of a gray, four-door sedan at the scene and fired multiple shots at the victim, according to police.

At the time, investigators said they believed the shooting may have stemmed from a fight at a nearby nightclub.

On May 4, just a few weeks after Alfred's death, 28-year-old Karl Kelly was arrested and charged with murder in the case. Police said an investigation identified Kelly as the shooter.

In the latest update on Wednesday, police identified 18-year-old Joshua Griffin as the second suspect involved in the case. Griffin, who is in custody out of state, was arrested on May 27. HPD said Griffin had three outstanding warrants for his arrest in Georgia. He was extradited there and is in custody .

On Aug. 2, Griffin was charged for his alleged role in Alfred's death, police said. He will eventually be extradited to Harris County.

The third suspect's name, a juvenile, has not been released. But, police said they've learned of his identity and are following leads on his whereabouts.