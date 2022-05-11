Suspect hospitalized after being shot by officers at apartment complex in SW Houston, police say

HPD Commanders & PIO are en route to an apartment complex at 10600 Beechnut for an officer involved shooting. A suspect was shot and transported to an area hospital. No other information at this time.#HouNews pic.twitter.com/6vRS0TYFfc — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 11, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect has been hospitalized after a shooting involving Houston police officers Wednesday afternoon.The shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 10600 block of Beechnut in southwest Houston. According to a Tweet from Houston police, the suspect was shot and taken to a nearby hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.It's unclear what led to the shooting or if anyone else was injured.We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.