Suspect hospitalized after being shot by officers at apartment complex in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect has been hospitalized after a shooting involving Houston police officers Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 10600 block of Beechnut in southwest Houston. According to a Tweet from Houston police, the suspect was shot and taken to a nearby hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

It's unclear what led to the shooting or if anyone else was injured.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

