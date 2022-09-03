Man arrested after robbing at least 12 food trucks in north Houston, police say

Edenilson Benavides-Cornelio, 21, allegedly robbed at least 12 different food trucks at gunpoint in the north Houston area since Aug. 9, according to police.

The Sanchez family was closing up their taco truck, El De La Barbacoa, for the night when a man came barging in with a sawed-off shotgun, demanding cash from an employee.

He said when the robber noticed his mom, he turned the gun on her.

"She had the money in her left hand, and the dude points at her and says, 'Give me the money or else I'll kill you.' Then, my mom said that she was in shock because she thought somebody was playing around with her, then the robber said again, 'Give me the money, or I'll shoot you,'" Sanchez said.

Thinking strategically, Sanchez says he stayed calm and quickly devised a plan.

"I had money in my pocket, so I took action, you could say to lure him into my dad so he could tackle him down, but he left."

The ordeal was captured on surveillance footage and soon posted online by Hernandez. He said after posting the video, he received messages from a half dozen other food truck owners claiming the same man robbed them.

According to court documents, US Customs and Border Patrol contacted police, saying they recognized Benavides-Cornelio after he crossed the border illegally four different times.

The 21-year-old faces a list of charges, including aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

Benavides-Cornelio is accused of robbing the following food truck locations within the month:

Aug. 9: 2800 W Mount Houston Rd.

Aug. 10: 8610 Irvington Blvd.

Aug. 10: 8430 Fulton St.

Aug. 10: 8930 North Freeway

Aug. 11: 7712 W. Little York

Aug. 12: 4109 Cedar Hill Lane

Aug. 13: 609 W. Gulf Bank Rd.

Aug. 15: 2800 W. Mount Houston Rd.

Aug. 17: 522 E Little York Rd.

Aug. 17: 9550 Airline Drive

Aug. 19: 8930 North Freeway

Aug. 21: 10798 Shady Lane

