Man shot in the head during argument at north Houston apt. complex over subleasing room, HPD says

According to police, the victim was shot in the head by a gunman who wanted to sublease a room before an argument spurred.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An argument over subleasing a room led to a shooting in north Houston late Saturday, according to police.

At about 10:30 p.m., police with the Houston Police Department said they responded to a shooting at an apartment complex on 16001 Cotillion Drive and found a man shot twice in the chest and head.

HPD said there was an argument between two men inside the Imperial Landing Apartments about subleasing a room. Police said the suspect was there trying to get the room and shot the victim.

Authorities said the suspect fled the scene after the shooting, but police are still looking for him.

The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition, police said.

SEE ALSO: Gunman flirts with victim's girlfriend, shoots him in the back at gas pump in NE Houston, police say