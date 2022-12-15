Store manager robbed at Houston business after making trip to bank, HPD says

Watch the video above and see if you recognize the two suspects who robbed a store manager as he was coming back from the bank, according to police.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Surveillance video captured the chaotic moment a store manager was robbed as he arrived at his work in southwest Houston after going to the bank. Now, police are hoping to find the suspects.

On Dec. 1 at about 12 p.m., the victim arrived at his store in the 6000 block of W. Bellfort, when two men started running toward him. The video shows the moments the suspects got out of their car and made their way to the store manager. The manager tried to run away from them, but the suspects caught up, and threw him onto the ground.

During the ordeal, the victim dropped his money bag, and the suspects picked up and ran off. Police said the victim told him he had gone to the Hamni Bank at Corporate before coming back to the store.

According to police, the suspects fled in a newer model Ford Explorer.

One suspect was described as a Black man, who was wearing a green hoodie. He's described as having a tall build and was wearing black pants, black shoes, and a red cap.

The second suspect was described as a Black man. He was wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants and white shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.