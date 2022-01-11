crime stoppers

Crime Stoppers anti-crime project to be revealed after over 600 Harris Co. murders in 2021

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Anti-crime project revealed after over 600 Harris Co. murders in 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A who's who of law enforcement in the Houston area is appearing during a Crime Stoppers announcement Tuesday that reveals a new anti-crime project for the upcoming year.

Crime Stoppers of Houston says the initiative is coming in the wake of a grim 2021 that saw more than 600 murders recorded in Harris County, which was a 70% increase compared to 2019 numbers.

The announcement of the project is underway. The event is streaming live in the video player above.

Crime Stoppers CEO Rania Mankarious is leading the announcement, with dignitaries like Houston Police Chief Troy Finner and Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez expected to be on hand.

Officials from the county's district attorney's office, commissioners' court, and the various county constables are also slated to attend.

ABC13's Mycah Hatfield is at the Crime Stoppers event. For updates and insight, follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonharris countyhouston police departmentcrime stoppersharris county sheriffs officepolicehouston politics
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME STOPPERS
Woman followed to shopping center and robbed by 4 men, police say
Reward to anyone with information of a hit and run on Oct. 31
16-year-old shot in apparent drive-by, shooters on the loose
Suspects wanted for scamming $7K from elderly victim, HPD says
TOP STORIES
Large events to continue despite warnings about omicron spread
Charges dropped against teen shot by Pct. 1 deputy constable
Grandmother killed and son hurt in shooting at SE Houston home
2 people killed in head-on crash in north Houston, HPD says
Cooler weather returns, warming through the week
Missing woman's body found in Baytown bayou, authorities said
Gun thefts becoming growing problem in Houston, data shows
Show More
Biden to back filibuster changes to push voting rights bill
US Mint begins shipping quarters honoring Maya Angelou
In 1st, US surgeons transplant pig heart into human patient
Violent crime is on the rise in Baytown and residents want answers
ABC13 town hall to explore omicron variant's impact in Houston
More TOP STORIES News