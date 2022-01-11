Crime Stoppers anti-crime project to be revealed after over 600 Harris Co. murders in 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A who's who of law enforcement in the Houston area is appearing during a Crime Stoppers announcement Tuesday that reveals a new anti-crime project for the upcoming year.Crime Stoppers of Houston says the initiative is coming in the wake of a grim 2021 that saw more than 600 murders recorded in Harris County, which was a 70% increase compared to 2019 numbers.The announcement of the project is underway. The event is streaming live in the video player above.Crime Stoppers CEO Rania Mankarious is leading the announcement, with dignitaries like Houston Police Chief Troy Finner and Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez expected to be on hand.Officials from the county's district attorney's office, commissioners' court, and the various county constables are also slated to attend.