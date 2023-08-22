1 man killed when shootout erupts between him and another man in west Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A shooting between two men in a west Houston-area parking lot ended with one of them dead and the second one taking off, police said.

The Houston Police Department said it received a call of the shooting at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Stafford Street.

In a tweet, HPD later said two men fired shots at each other, and one of them was pronounced dead.

An investigation remains ongoing into what led up to the shooting.

The area where the shooting happened includes Barkers Landing, Fleetwood, Thornwood, and Darrel Tully Stadium, which is home to about 23,000 people. According to ABC13's Neighborhood Safety Tracker, this area has not seen any homicides in the last 12 months.

