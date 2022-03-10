Police chase ends at gas station in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- SkyEye 13 is over the end of a chase at a gas station in southwest Houston.

Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office said the chase started out as a traffic stop, when the suspect yelled out he was not going to jail and took off.

SkyEye was on the scene of the chase when it began slowing down in along the Southwest Freeway.

At some point, the suspect began slowing down, got off the freeway and stopped at a nearby gas station.

SkyEye footage captured the moment the suspect got out of the car with his hands up and got on the ground.

This is a developing story. We will continue updating this as more information becomes available.
