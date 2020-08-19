4 people dead in 7 shootings, stabbings overnight in Houston area

HCSO homicide detectives on scene with @HCConstablePct1 at 6001 Pincay Oaks where a black male has been found dead in his car from a gunshot wound. The scene is active. If you have any information please contact HCSO Homicide @HCSOTexas @SheriffEd_HCSO @HCSOPatrol @HCSO_D1Patrol pic.twitter.com/oUAvo29AHE