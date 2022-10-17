Police investigating double shooting at park on Veterans Memorial Drive

A couple sitting in a car at a Houston park wound up in a wild shootout with 3 men, and police say it appears they didn't know each other.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Shots fired at a man and his girlfriend led to a shootout at a park in north Houston, police said.

It happened at about 10:45 p.m. at 9201 Veterans Memorial Drive.

Police said three men in a white SUV got out of the car and approached the dark-colored car the couple was in.

That's when people from both cars allegedly started firing shots.

One person from each group was shot - the man inside the dark-colored vehicle and a back passenger in the white SUV.

"When officers arrived they found one car with one individual shot in it and a female in the car which was his girlfriend. While they were there, a second vehicle pulled up with three males in it, one of them being shot, and they pulled up asking for help. Officers quickly determined that that car was the other half of this incident," Lt. JP Horelica said.

Police said they do not believe the groups knew each other. They are talking to the two other men in the SUV, as well as the girlfriend in the second vehicle.