Woman arrested, charged in brother's shooting in southwest Houston, HPD says

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 9:38PM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was arrested after her 26-year-old brother was shot and left critically injured, according to police.

The shooting happened Tuesday at about 5:25 a.m. in the 12100 block of Tambourine Drive.

Yaquelin Artiga-Rosales is charged with aggravated assault of a family member after authorities said she shot her brother and then called 911 to inform police that she had been responsible for it.

At the scene, police detained Artiga-Rosales and recovered the weapon used in the shooting.

Details regarding what led to the shooting were not immediately released.

