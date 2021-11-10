crimestoppers

Man wanted for sexual assault and aggravated robbery

Man wanted for attack on woman at SW Houston apartment

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are trying to identify and find a man who sexually assaulted a woman at a southwest Houston apartment complex.

On Friday, May 14, at about 6:30 a.m., the woman had just parked her vehicle at her apartment complex parking lot, in the 7000 block of Hillcroft Ave. As she got out of her vehicle, she was approached by a man who pointed a gun at her and demanded money.

When the woman explained that she didn't have any cash, the man sexually assaulted her. He then took off in an unknown direction.

Police released a sketch and a description of the suspect. He's said to be a Black male in his late 20's to early 30's, approximately 5'10", medium to heavy build.



Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.
