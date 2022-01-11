woman killed

Grandmother killed, son injured in south Houston shooting, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A grandmother is dead after police said she was shot to death in south Houston.

The shooting happened Monday in the 11700 block of Segrest Drive. Police said the woman, her adult son and grandson were in the home when a man walked in and shot her. In the incident, the suspect also shot the woman's adult son in the neck.

Police said the woman was in her 60s and her son is in his 30s.

The grandson, who police said is 12 years old, was not injured in the shooting.

The relationship between the victims and the suspect was not immediately available.



