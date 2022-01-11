Grandmother killed, son injured in south Houston shooting, HPD says

Southeast officers are at a shooting scene, 11700 Segrest Dr. An adult female deceased at the scene. An adult male transported to an area hospital by HFD. #hounews CC7 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 11, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A grandmother is dead after police said she was shot to death in south Houston.The shooting happened Monday in the 11700 block of Segrest Drive. Police said the woman, her adult son and grandson were in the home when a man walked in and shot her. In the incident, the suspect also shot the woman's adult son in the neck.Police said the woman was in her 60s and her son is in his 30s.The grandson, who police said is 12 years old, was not injured in the shooting.The relationship between the victims and the suspect was not immediately available.