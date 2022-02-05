Woman possibly robbed before being shot to death in Harris County, deputies say

Another young life taken by violence! Victim described as a female, between 18-22 years of age. If you have any info, please call us at 713-274-9100 or CrimeStoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477). #HouNews https://t.co/il9dhkOOBP — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 5, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman may have been robbed before being shot and killed Saturday night in east Harris County, deputies say.She was found outside Bellevue Riviera Apartments on Normandy Street near Woodforest, around 1:15 a.m.The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says in a tweet the motive may have been a robbery.No information about the shooter has been released. Authorities ask if you have any information, to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).