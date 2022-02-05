woman killed

Woman possibly robbed before being shot to death in Harris County, deputies say

Woman possibly robbed before being shot to death at Bellevue Riviera Apartments on Normandy Street near Woodforest

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman may have been robbed before being shot and killed Saturday night in east Harris County, deputies say.



She was found outside Bellevue Riviera Apartments on Normandy Street near Woodforest, around 1:15 a.m.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says in a tweet the motive may have been a robbery.

No information about the shooter has been released. Authorities ask if you have any information, to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).
