Suspect ties up employees, holds them at gunpoint during robbery at N. Houston storage facility: HPD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is accused of tying up two workers and holding them at gunpoint during a robbery at a north Houston storage facility last month.

The Houston Police Department said that on May 3, at about 2 p.m., a man entered the business in the 200 block of East Hamilton.

Once inside, the man approached the workers, demanding money from the office while holding them at gunpoint, police said.

He's then accused of tying them up while searching the office for cash.

After finding the money, police said he took off on foot.

HPD surveillance video shows the suspect wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, and large ski goggles while leaving the scene.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.