Man injured in what police call road rage shooting incident in north Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is expected to survive after police said he was injured in a road rage shooting in north Houston.The shooting happened Wednesday in the 700 block of TC Jester. No other details were immediately available on the shooting.The shooting on TC Jester comes just less than 24 hours after a separate road rage shooting injured a 9-year-old girl in southwest Houston.In that incident, police said a family of four was traveling to the grocery store when they got between a white truck and another vehicle that appeared to be racing.One of the racing drivers, believed to be in a white GMC Denali, cut off the family's vehicle several times.From there, paramedics took the child in critical condition to Texas Children's Hospital, where she was in surgery overnight.