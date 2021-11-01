Man and 1-year-old injured in what police call road rage shooting on Houston's northside

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A father and his 1-year-old child are expected to be OK after they were shot in what police say call a road rage incident on Houston's northside.

The shooting happened Sunday at about 7:30 p.m.

Police said a man was driving southbound on I-45 and was passing 610 when he got into an altercation with another driver. At some point, the other driver began firing at the man's vehicle. In the shooting, the man was shot multiple times and a 1-year-old was grazed.

Officers said other children were in the car but were not injured. The man and 1-year-old were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive.

As police continue looking for more clues, they said the shooter was driving a black, older model Nissan Rogue that was seen driving eastbound on Pecore Street toward Main Street.

