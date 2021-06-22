crime

Houstonians changing daily habits because of spiking crime

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Houstonians change daily habits because of spiking crime

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As violent crime spikes in the city of Houston, residents are taking measures to keep themselves from becoming victims.

Taseer Badar was attacked in the driveway of his home on Jan.19. He said three men followed him from a restaurant in Uptown and nearly killed him when he got out of his car.

"I will never forget those lasers being pointed in my eyes," Badar said. "They were engaged. They were loaded pistols. I was one second, not one second, one finger push away from not being here with you."

SEE ALSO: Houston records over 100 more homicides compared to this date in 2019

Since then, he has gotten dogs to patrol his home and a full-time security guard who he says, "greets someone with an assault rifle when they pull up."

Others have not gone to the extreme as Badar has since his life-changing encounter, but they are altering their daily habits.

Blanca Avila, a mother who lives in Houston, said she does not go out at night anymore.

Houston resident Leila Suki agreed.

"Definitely no gas stations at night," Suki said. "No ATMs. I don't obsess about it, but definitely being responsible for my own safety."

Merilyn Guzman showed a taser that she keeps in her purse. She said she does not walk to her car alone.

"After work or if I'm in a parking garage alone, I try to have a friend walk with me," Guzman said. "I try not to be alone in those situations."

Top Gun Range General Manager Kyle Harrison said they have seen a spike in first-time gun buyers. He said the buyers are people of all ages and demographics.

SEE ALSO: HPD Chief Hosts Police Summit during rash of violent crime

He said he cannot attribute it directly to an increase in crime.

"Uncertainty, I would say, is the biggest thing," Harrison said. "People are unsure what is going to happen next, so people want to be able to be prepared and take care of their loved ones and their families."

Tony Leal, former head of the Texas Rangers, said people should not allow crime to keep them from living their life. Leal said if someone goes out and wants to wear a nice watch or carry an expensive handbag, they should keep in mind that it might make them a target and just remain vigilant.

Leal adds that people should be aware of their surroundings and if someone is following them.

"If you sense that trouble, call 911," Leal said. "This is a time not to use Bluetooth. Even if you're using Bluetooth, pick up your phone and put it next to your head, so they can see that you're calling somebody, that you know something is going on. If you're at the mall and you sense someone is following you, almost every store has a police officer standing in it. Go up and talk to that cop."

For more details on Houston's crime rates follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncrimehouston police departmentshootingcrime preventioninvestigations
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Brothers describe boy's beating death in their family home
Teen victim tried to flee from shooter before crashing car, HCSO says
Mother, boyfriend arrested in case of 8-year-old's decomposing body
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
More TOP STORIES News