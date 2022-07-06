HPD investigating man found dead near Gulf Freeway in southeast Houston

Homicide detectives are on scene of a man found deceased in a field in the 2000 block of Cullen Blvd near the Gulf Fwy service road about 1:30 pm.



Prelim info is the man, believed in his 30s, suffered trauma to his body. Please avoid the area.#hounews pic.twitter.com/IrfzhvFOn1 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 6, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating a scene after a man was found dead in southeast Houston near the Gulf Freeway.At about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, an HFD unit was on Cullen Boulevard and heading back to the station when they spotted the body of a man.Police said the crew went to check on the man and found that he was dead. It's unclear how the man died, but police said it appeared the man suffered blunt force trauma.Initial information from police is that the man is believed to be in his 30s.The investigation is still ongoing.