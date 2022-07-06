death investigation

HPD investigating man found dead near Gulf Freeway in southeast Houston

EMBED <>More Videos

HPD investigating man found dead near Gulf Freeway in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating a scene after a man was found dead in southeast Houston near the Gulf Freeway.

At about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, an HFD unit was on Cullen Boulevard and heading back to the station when they spotted the body of a man.



Police said the crew went to check on the man and found that he was dead. It's unclear how the man died, but police said it appeared the man suffered blunt force trauma.

Initial information from police is that the man is believed to be in his 30s.

The investigation is still ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston police departmentdeath investigationbody found
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEATH INVESTIGATION
UPS driver dies day after 24th birthday, family warns of heatstroke
Man found dead with multiple stab wounds in pickup truck, HPD says
TX woman accused in cyclist's death in Travis Co. jail, records show
Texas woman accused in cyclist's death arrives at IAH
TOP STORIES
5-year-old killed was headed for ice cream with her family
Police need help finding parents of baby found alone in SW Houston
Uvalde officer asked to shoot gunman before he entered school: Report
Where is the Texas drought the worst?
Estranged husband, wife die in apparent murder-suicide with teen there
Ambush shooter gets life sentence after 2 Houston brothers killed
DOJ investigating TX's Operation Lone Star for civil rights violations
Show More
Motorcyclist appears to have fired shots at other driver on I-45: HCSO
Last call for a drink! Montrose sports bar announces closure
Jury finds man guilty of murder of rapper Nipsey Hussle
Hours-long Charlotte police chase ends with crash
Man arrested for punching driver during traffic, police say
More TOP STORIES News