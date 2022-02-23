officer involved shooting

Police release body camera footage of shooting that injured 3 officers near downtown Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police have released body and dashcam video showing the moments three officers were shot and injured near the Third Ward area in January.

The shooting happened at about 2:42 p.m on Jan. 27 in the 1500 block of Trallee Street, as officers were responding to a disturbance call. Once at the scene, police said the suspect, identified as Roland Caballero, took off from the scene as soon as he spotted the officers.

Dash camera from one of the officers showed the moment a chase involving Caballero came to an end on McGowen Street. One of the cameras was damaged as soon as Caballero began firing at the officers, video shows.

Officer Gadson's body camera video shows the moment gunshots are exchanged between them and Caballero takes off running and carjacks a woman's car. In that video, another officer was seen down on the ground, injured, and screaming in pain. Video shows Officer Gadson firing at the car that Caballero took off.

That's when he led officers on another chase, which ended at a home in the 1800 block of Lockwood and barricaded himself for hours, but was taken into custody at about 7 p.m. that evening.

Caballero was taken to the hospital after police said he suffered a gunshot wound to the neck. He has since been charged with three counts of attempted capital murder on police officers, one count of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and one count of unlawful carrying weapon.

