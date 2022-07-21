2 men wanted in connection with series of truck thefts in Katy Freeway and Beltway 8 area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are searching for two men wanted in connection with a series of recent truck thefts in the Katy Freeway and Beltway 8 area.
The suspects were caught on camera attempting to pop the lock on a parked truck at Memorial City Mall.
Constable Ted Heap described the suspects as two white or Hispanic males between 25-45 years old. The first suspect has dark hair, a full beard, and was seen wearing a black jacket, a light-colored t-shirt, blue jeans, and a black baseball cap with a white logo.
The second suspect is described as a heavy-set male with short black hair, wearing a black t-shirt and black shorts with a white Nike logo.
Investigators believe the same suspects are responsible for at least 10 truck thefts or attempted thefts over the last several months.
In each case, the suspects have been spotted in a small white sedan without license plates, officials said.
If you recognize these suspects or have any information that may help with the investigation of this crime, you can contact Deputy Robyn Brown (Robyn.Brown@cn5.hctx.net) or through the online crime tips webpage where your identity will remain anonymous.
