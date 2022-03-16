man killed

Woman wanted in shooting death of man during argument in southwest Houston, police say

Man shot to death during argument in southwest Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for a woman who they say shot a man to death after an argument at an apartment parking lot in southwest Houston.

The shooting happened on March 9 at 1 p.m. in the 6300 block of West Bellfort Street. Police identified the man who was found shot at the scene as 23-year-old Cristino Resendiz Garcia. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Now, officers said they are searching for Alma Nely Rico in connection with the incident. Police said Rico fled the scene in a dark blue or black BMW 325i with Texas license plates CL7-M877.

Anyone with information on Rico's whereabouts is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
