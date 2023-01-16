Man in stable condition after being shot in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after one man was shot in southeast Houston Monday afternoon, according to police.

Officers with the Houston Police Department told Eyewitness News that at 2:12 p.m., they responded to reports of people with guns at 4606 Phlox St.

When police arrived at the scene, they said one man was found with gunshot wounds and transported to the hospital in stable condition.

It is unclear what led to the shooting and there were no other reported injuries. Police have not said if an arrest has been made or given a description of any suspect(s).