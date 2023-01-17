WATCH LIVE

Investigation underway after fatal shooting leaves man dead near Houston's Museum District

Briana Conner
Tuesday, January 17, 2023 1:33AM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a man was found dead after an apparent shooting in the Museum Park area of Houston.

South Central officers received a call at about 4:57 p.m. Monday of reports of a shooting in the 4400 block of Caroline Street.

It is unclear who shot the man or what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. ABC13 will update here as more information becomes available.

