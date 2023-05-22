Family tells ABC13 loved one shot, killed was buying gaming console in W. Houston near Galleria

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One man is dead following a shooting near the Galleria area on Sunday, according to Houston police.

The video above is from ABC13's Live Streaming Channel.

Investigators were called to the Post Oak at Woodway apartment complex and found one man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to Ben Taub Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to the family, the man reportedly arrived to the apartment to buy a gaming console for his son, when he was shot.

Police did not elaborate on if anyone was detained or what led up to the shooting.

An investigation is underway at this time, police said.