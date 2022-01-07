man killed

HPD release surveillance video of shooting in hopes to find suspect

By
EMBED <>More Videos

HPD searching for gunman in deadly shooting in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police released surveillance video of a shooting in hopes of catching a suspected killer.

The video is of a shooting on Jan. 4 in the 5400 block of Fairgreen Lane. It happened just before 11 a.m.

Officers said the victim, Sherman Payton, was walking down the road when a silver Lexus SUV pulled up next to him. The driver in the Lexus then fired multiple shots at Payton, killing him.

At this time, there is limited information but police said the suspect is described as a light-skinned Black man with facial hair. The suspect's vehicle is believed to be a Lexus RX 350 model.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfatal shootingshootingman shotman killedsurveillance video
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MAN KILLED
Woman killed, man injured when someone shot into vehicle, HPD says
Mom fears son's killers may not be charged in shooting over stolen dog
Man killed in hit-and-run crash on SH-288 near S. Loop
Conroe ISD student charged with felony murder in weekend crash
TOP STORIES
Maliyah Bass' mom sentenced to 20 years in prison for her death
Harris Co. mask mandate can remain in place, state court rules
5-year-old with lighter might have started deadly Philly blaze
Could RodeoHouston's return mean end of COVID pandemic?
Cameras capture man involved in shootout with officers
Frigid temps for tonight, storms return Saturday
Houston pastor gets 14-year sentence for sexual assault of 15-year-old
Show More
NFL uses new metric to determine status of COVID-positive players
VP Harris inside DNC HQ on Jan. 6 when pipe bomb found outside
Crews search for reported missing person near Missouri City lake
Texas cold front: Reviving concerns about electric grid
Loaded gun found in a carry-on bag at IAH
More TOP STORIES News