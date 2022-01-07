HPD release surveillance video of shooting in hopes to find suspect

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police released surveillance video of a shooting in hopes of catching a suspected killer.The video is of a shooting on Jan. 4 in the 5400 block of Fairgreen Lane. It happened just before 11 a.m.Officers said the victim, Sherman Payton, was walking down the road when a silver Lexus SUV pulled up next to him. The driver in the Lexus then fired multiple shots at Payton, killing him.At this time, there is limited information but police said the suspect is described as a light-skinned Black man with facial hair. The suspect's vehicle is believed to be a Lexus RX 350 model.Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.