Man shot in the head while sitting in car at north Houston apartment complex, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating after they say a man shot in the head while sitting in his car on Sunday in north Houston.

Houston Police Department officers said they responded to a shooting at the Oakridge Apartment Homes on Rushcreek Drive around midnight.

When authorities arrived, they said they found a man shot on the side of his head.

Officers said the man was just sitting in his car when someone came up from the apartment area and shot him.

HPD said the man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The motive or suspect description is unknown.

