Man shot in the chest after an argument at northeast Houston gas station, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot after an argument ensued outside of a gas station in northeast Houston on Saturday, according to police.

At about 5 a.m., Houston Police Department officers responded to a shooting at a Shell gas station on Jensen Drive near Wimberly Street.

Police said they found a man shot in the chest.

According to HPD, the suspect pulled out a gun and began shooting during an argument with the victim.

It is unclear what the dispute was about or if the suspect was detained.

The victim was reportedly taken to the hospital in critical condition.

