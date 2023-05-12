Houston police officers applied tourniquets to a man after discovering he had been shot in the Greenspoint area along the North Beltway.

Man found 'wobbling' was shot multiple times in Greenspoint area after visiting family, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators are trying to determine who shot a man multiple times in the Greenspoint area on Friday.

At about 3 a.m., a Houston Police Department unit was driving around the area when officers heard numerous gunshots.

Police said they found a man "wobbling" in the parking lot of a shopping center along the North Beltway and Imperial Valley Drive.

HPD said the man had been shot three or four times in the arms and legs.

Officers put several tourniquets on the man until paramedics arrived and transported him to the hospital. He is expected to be OK.

The man told police he had been visiting family at an apartment complex and said someone ran up to him when he left and started shooting.

HPD said it is trying to determine if he was robbed and if the suspect was on foot or in a vehicle.

Anyone with information is urged to contact HPD at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

