Man shot and killed during attempted robbery in west Houston of woman he met online, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is dead after police said he allegedly tried to rob a woman he met online.The shooting happened Thursday just before 2 p.m. in the 10900 block of Meadow Glen in west Houston. Officers responded to the sound of gunfire in the area.At the scene, police found a man who had been shot and another man with a pistol. During the investigation, officers learned the incident started at an apartment nearby where a woman was meeting a man she met over the internet.The man went over to the woman's apartment where he reportedly tried to rob her. In the attempted robbery, the woman's brother, who was in another room in the apartment, came out with his gun and engaged the suspect, police said.At that point, shots were fired and the robbery suspect was shot, officers said. He died at the scene.The woman's brother was taken into custody, as authorities continue gathering more information.