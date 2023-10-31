Woman wanted for taking man's phone, biting him after crash on Southwest Freeway, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are asking for help in finding a woman accused of robbing and biting a man on the Southwest Freeway.

At about 9 p.m. on Aug. 22, the victim was driving in the 10400 block of the Southwest Freeway when his vehicle was rear-ended by what was described as a white Chevy Malibu with two women inside.

The victim said the vehicle didn't stop, so he followed for a short distance until coming to a stop.

During the stop, one of the women got out of the vehicle with a handgun and approached the victim. The woman then hit the victim multiple times in the head with the gun and took his cell phone. When the victim tried taking his phone back, the suspect bit his hand and arm, police said.

The suspect then fired her gun once into the air, got into the vehicle, and drove away.

One suspect was described as a Black woman, about 25 years old, 5 feet 4 inches to 5 feet 5 inches tall. She's said to have short hair.

The second suspect was described as a Black woman between 20 to 25 years old. She's said to be about 5 feet 7 inches tall.

Police also released a sketch of the alleged driver, hoping to find her.

Anyone with information on the suspect(s) is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.