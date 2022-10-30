Man found dead, shot in the face near SE Houston apartments, police say

According to HPD, about 13 shell cases were found near the victim.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police said they are looking for a suspect after a man was shot in the face and killed in southeast Houston Sunday morning.

Houston Police Department officers said at about 1:45 a.m., they received a report of more than 10 gunshots being heard behind the Del Lago Apartments on Hollock Street near the Gulf Freeway.

When they arrived, officers found a 30- to 35-year-old man shot in the face outside the apartment complex.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unclear if the man lived at the complex.

The description of the suspected shooter has not been released.

